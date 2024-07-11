Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,636.04 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,798.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,656.80.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $165.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

