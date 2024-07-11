F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Shares Up 6.8%

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 2,284,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 892,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price objective on F3 Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
