FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 933,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,530. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

