FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $835,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in HubSpot by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.00.

HUBS stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.37 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

