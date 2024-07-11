FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $559.57. 1,400,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $537.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $565.36. The firm has a market cap of $482.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

