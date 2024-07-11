FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $153.25. The stock had a trading volume of 176,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average of $149.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.