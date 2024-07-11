FDx Advisors Inc. Has $425,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,470,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.34. 14,727,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,936,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.