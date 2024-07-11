FDx Advisors Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entegris by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 464,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,921 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

