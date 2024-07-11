FDx Advisors Inc. Has $905,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in RTX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 73,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.72. 1,719,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,464,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.