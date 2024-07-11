FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.9 %

ANSS stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.98. 156,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,400. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.