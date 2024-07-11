FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.16. The company had a trading volume of 468,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,206. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.89.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

