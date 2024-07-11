FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,276 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.61. 1,601,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

