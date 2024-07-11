FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 43,963 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 43,963 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,491,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,674,547. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

