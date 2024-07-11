FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 737,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after buying an additional 113,306 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.12. The stock had a trading volume of 123,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $213.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.