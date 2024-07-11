FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Raised by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FedEx by 23.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in FedEx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.54. 1,132,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $302.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day moving average of $257.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

