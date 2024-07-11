Fei USD Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.56 million and $114,554.16 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,485,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,227,380 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,485,639.53100954 with 16,227,379.70180365 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95429098 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $34,757.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

