Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Stock Position Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,828. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.