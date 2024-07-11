Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.35

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 21048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $818.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 91,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.