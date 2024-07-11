Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 2,928.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,592,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period.

Shares of TSPA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 196,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,069. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $197.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

