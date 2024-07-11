Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBUX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.