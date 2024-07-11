Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 432,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,524,000.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
JMUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 186,989 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Municipal ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.