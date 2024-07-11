Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 432,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,524,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JMUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 186,989 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.