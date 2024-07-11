Financial Council LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Financial Council LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.6% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.91. 602,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,711. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

