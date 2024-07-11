Financial Council LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Financial Council LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,211,000 after acquiring an additional 625,485 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218,497 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,092,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,606,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.34. 71,390 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

