Financial Survey: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) versus Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 4.17% 3.36% 0.48% Engie Brasil Energia 40.50% 35.70% 8.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and Engie Brasil Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.94, indicating a potential upside of 52.78%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Engie Brasil Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.16 billion 1.88 $50.00 million $0.12 48.75 Engie Brasil Energia $2.15 billion 3.20 $686.99 million $0.80 10.56

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. Engie Brasil Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Engie Brasil Energia

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 8,453.3 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines. In addition, it manufactures, wholesales, retails, operates, and maintains solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.