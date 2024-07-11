First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FBP

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE FBP opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.