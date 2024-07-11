First Long Island Investors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,424 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 42.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.77. 1,267,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,831 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

