First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 76,864 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 76,864 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,843,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168,768. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

