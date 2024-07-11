First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 94,251 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 94,251 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 18,599,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,397,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

