First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

American Tower Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $10.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

