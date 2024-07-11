First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells C$10,950.39 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Director Thomas F. Jr. Fudge sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total value of C$10,950.39.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FR traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,442. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.64%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

