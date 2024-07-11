First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HISF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.29. 4,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1754 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

