First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FLN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,771. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,827,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

