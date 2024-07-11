FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 205

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 205 ($2.63) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FGP

FirstGroup Stock Up 2.8 %

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 170.70 ($2.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17,070.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 134.90 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is presently -40,000.00%.

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.