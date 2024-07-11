FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 205

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 205 ($2.63) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FGP
FirstGroup Stock Up 2.8 %
FirstGroup Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is presently -40,000.00%.
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstGroup
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.