Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $150.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,451. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

