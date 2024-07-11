Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $14,847,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 2,325,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

