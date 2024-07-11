Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) were up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.46. Approximately 26,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 619,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXF

Fox Factory Trading Up 9.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $10,089,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.