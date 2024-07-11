Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,007. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $582.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

