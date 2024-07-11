Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Freightos Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRGOW remained flat at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Freightos has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.37.
Freightos Company Profile
