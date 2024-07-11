Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Freightos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGOW remained flat at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Freightos has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

