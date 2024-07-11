Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GANX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 13.3 %

GANX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 785,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,431. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $24.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.