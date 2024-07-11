Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.91

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 1487917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCI. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Gannett Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $718.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.1% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,292,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 703,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Gannett by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 557,079 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Gannett by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 781,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 22.3% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 496,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90,521 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

