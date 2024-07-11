GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.48

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $142.48 and last traded at $142.31, with a volume of 24658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get GATX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $128.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,112,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in GATX by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 191,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,049,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,698,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.