Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 685 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.90. 1,457,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

