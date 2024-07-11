Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after buying an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,442 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,887,000 after purchasing an additional 331,382 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,237,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,231,000 after purchasing an additional 184,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,668. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

