Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.15.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $10.76 on Thursday, reaching $889.22. 5,626,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489,813. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $843.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.11.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

