Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $465,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,487,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,609. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.