Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $685,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 113,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.24. 4,853,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,739. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.