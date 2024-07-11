Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 360,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 75,829 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 83,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $232.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.