Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.96. 1,463,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.