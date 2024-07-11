Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,779,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 893,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QEFA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $977.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

