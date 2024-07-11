Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VO traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.45. The company had a trading volume of 472,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,832. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

